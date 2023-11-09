WWOZ to second line to new home November 28!

Calling All Guardians of the Groove! Join us along the route as WWOZ second lines from our home of the last 17 years in the French Market Building (1008 N. Peters St.) to our new home at Jax Brewery (600 Decatur St.) on Tuesday, November 28 starting at 10:30am! The event will begin with the removal of the iconic WWOZ sign hanging outside the door on N. Peters. The second line will begin promptly at 10:45am and take the route straight up N. Peters to Decatur St., past Jackson Square, directly to the Jax building.

The second line will be led by legendary New Orleans musicians including James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars, Treme Brass Band, Cyril Neville, John Boutte, Kermit Ruffins, Amanda Shaw, Charmaine Neville, Little Freddie King, Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes, Shamarr Allen, and more! We look forward to having members from the Black Masking Indian community join us, as well as Baby Dolls!

This celebratory second line will also feature WWOZ's award-winning staff, show hosts, and volunteers as well as dedicated board members, and key supporters. Please come out to celebrate along the route in your festive and fun attire-- WWOZ clothing, hats, umbrellas, and flags are highly encouraged! And if you can't be there in person, we'll be video streaming on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. Please join us there, too!

The second line will conclude outside our new home at the Shops at Jax Brewery (600 Decatur St.).

The WWOZ Second Line is sponsored by Corporate Realty, Mike Siegel.