Support WWOZ and support the local music community

I came to New Orleans in 1984 when I was in my 20s. A young musician pursuing my dream. At that time, OZ was young too, but the traditional jazz show hosts were very knowledgeable, and I learned a lot from listening to their shows. It was a very valuable resource for me as I developed as an artist. Now, as a senior member of the music community here I'm pleased to pay that forward. I'm not a great DJ or engineer but I have a lot to share and 'OZ continues to be that link that supports the local arts community in this way.

