WWOZ, a living library

Authored by: 
Michael Dominici
Published on: September 20th, 2023

906 Michael Dominici [Photo by Bill Sasser]

Michael Dominici [Photo by Bill Sasser]
Michael Dominici [Photo by Bill Sasser]

Michael Dominici, host of the New Orleans Music Show, Thursdays 11am-2pm CT, on what's special about WWOZ:

"Long before I had any real sense of community, I listened to WWOZ because of the unique music content. It was the first time I heard James Booker, Professor Longhair, The Wild Magnolias, and jazz legends Charles Mingus, Miles Davis, and Wynton Marsalis. More than that, though, I was in awe of the DJs. Mr. Jazz, Big Moose, Billy Delle, Ernie K-Doe, Gentilly Jr., Brown Sugar, and others became my mentors. I grew to appreciate the vast tapestry of diverse programming and WWOZ became a living library to me. I still see it that way decades later, and never even dreamed that I, too, would be welcomed into the fold. That all came alive the day I drove up to become a volunteer and Snooks Eaglin was holding court in the center of a circle of volunteers and supporters. That's when the realization of WWOZ's connection to our community became real to me."

