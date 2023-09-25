"WWOZ is so amazing and nurturing"

Authored by: 
Murf Reeves
Published on: September 25th, 2023

906 Murf Reeves, ready to roll at Jazz Fest 2023 [Photo by Beth Arroyo Utterback]

WWOZ is so amazing and nurturing because WWOZ encourages me to be myself and share my perspective of the culture and music of New Orleans. WWOZ believes in me and how I hear the music, whether it is in the clubs, on the streets or at the festivals, WWOZ has placed her trust in what I feel is important about the music of New Orleans and gives me a safe fun place to share the songs that move me with the world."

Murf is the WWOZ Music Director and host of the New Orleans Music Show on Mondays, 11am-2pm CT.

