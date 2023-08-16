Jon Batiste "World Music Radio" listening & signing parties

Published on: August 16th, 2023
Here's your chance to hear Jon Batiste's new album, "World Music Radio," before its release this Friday!
There are two listening parties in New Orleans today (Wednesday, August 16):
Peaches Records (4318 Magazine St.) at 2pm
Euclid Records (3301 Chartres St.) at 5pm
Check out these record stores' Facebook pages for more details (and remember WWOZ members get 10% off at Euclid and Louisiana Music Factory).
If you can't make it to these events, be sure to tune in to WWOZ on Friday-- we'll be spinning some tracks from this "World Music Radio" ASAP.