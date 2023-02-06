Louisianans at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Congratulations to the 2023 Grammy Award winners-- especially those with ties to Louisiana!

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story won for Best Music Film. This documentary about the festival was shot during the 50th anniversary of the fest in 2019. Jazz Fest notched another win when Ranky Tank won for Best Regional Roots Music Album for their Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Ellis Marsalis, Jr. posthumously received the Trustees Award from the Recording Academy. His youngest son, Jason Marsalis, and granddaughter, Marley Marsalis, accepted the award on his behalf.

Aaron Neville and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band won Best American Roots Performance for their song 'Stompin' Ground' from the soundtrack of the documentary Take Me To The River: New Orleans. This is especially notable as Aaron Neville announced his retirement in 2021. Congrats to Aaron-- still winning Grammys in retirement!

Nicholas Payton won a Grammy for Best Jazz Instrumental Album as one of the five featured artists on New Standards Vol. 1.

Terence Blanchard won Best Opera Recording for Fire Shut Up In My Bones, the first opera by a Black composer to be presented by the New York Metropolitan Opera in its 138-year history.

Louisianans Dr. John, Tank & the Bangas, PJ Morton, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas, Sean Ardoin, Lil Wayne, Big Freedia, and Scott Billington were also nominated this year, but did not win in their respective categories.