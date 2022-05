Photos: "Take Me To The River" film premiere at Broadside

Filmmaker Martin Shore explores the music of the Big Easy for the spirited followup to his 2014 documentary Take Me To The River.

While that film centred on the music of Memphis, the second entry in the series celebrates the rich musical history, heritage, legacy and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana.

The film highlights more than 20 new songs, combining multiple generations of New Orleans musicians. Legacy musicians collaborate with the stars of today and students from the Tipitina’s foundation, under the guidance and tutelage of Donald Harrison. The collaborators featured in the film include the Neville Brothers, the Meters, Jon Batiste, Ani DiFranco, Dr. John, Galactic, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Dumpstaphunk, Snoop Dogg, the Rebirth Brass Band, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, and many more.

