Video: Congo Square Rhythms Festival 2022

Published on: March 20th, 2022

906x680 N'Fungola Sibo African Dance at Congo Square New World Rhythms Festival 2013 [Photo by Melanie Merz]

N'Fungola Sibo African Dance at Congo Square New World Rhythms Festival 2013 [Photo by Melanie Merz]
N'Fungola Sibo African Dance at Congo Square Rhythms Festival 2013 [Photo by Melanie Merz]

It was in Congo Square that enslaved African people gathered on Sunday afternoons to practice their ancestral traditions. Their legacy lives on in the Congo Square Rhythms Festival and Tremé Creole Gumbo Festival, a free event that celebrates the music, food, and dance of our forebears.

If you can't make it to the return of these special festivals in person this year, tune in to the Congo Square Rhythms Festival on WWOZ's live video stream! We'll be video streaming all weekend at wwoz.org/livevideo and on our Facebook page. See the video streaming schedule below:

SATURDAY, MARCH 25:

10:45am to 11:45pm Drum Circle 
11:45pm to 12:30pm Margie & Sula Present the Wanderfuls 
12:45pm to 1:45pm Casmé 
2:00pm to 3:15pm The Caesar Brothers featuring Big Chief Juan Pardo
3:30pm to 4:45pm Erica Falls 
5:00pm to 6:15pm Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles 
6:30pm to 7:30pm Cyril Neville featuring Omari Neville & the Fuel 

SUNDAY, MARCH 26:

10:45am to 11:45pm Drum Circle 
12:00pm to 1:00pm African Dance 
Tekrema 
N’Kafu 
Culu 
Kumbuka Dance Collective 
Nkiruka Drum & Dance Ensemble
N’Fungola Sibo 
2:30pm to 3:30pm Bamboula 2000 
3:45pm to 4:30pm Mardi Gras Indian Battle 
4:45pm to 6:15pm Cha Wa 

Live event
