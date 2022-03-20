Video: Congo Square Rhythms Festival 2022

It was in Congo Square that enslaved African people gathered on Sunday afternoons to practice their ancestral traditions. Their legacy lives on in the Congo Square Rhythms Festival and Tremé Creole Gumbo Festival, a free event that celebrates the music, food, and dance of our forebears.

If you can't make it to the return of these special festivals in person this year, tune in to the Congo Square Rhythms Festival on WWOZ's live video stream! We'll be video streaming all weekend at wwoz.org/livevideo and on our Facebook page. See the video streaming schedule below:

SATURDAY, MARCH 25:

10:45am to 11:45pm Drum Circle

11:45pm to 12:30pm Margie & Sula Present the Wanderfuls

12:45pm to 1:45pm Casmé

2:00pm to 3:15pm The Caesar Brothers featuring Big Chief Juan Pardo

3:30pm to 4:45pm Erica Falls

5:00pm to 6:15pm Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles

6:30pm to 7:30pm Cyril Neville featuring Omari Neville & the Fuel

SUNDAY, MARCH 26:

10:45am to 11:45pm Drum Circle

12:00pm to 1:00pm African Dance

Tekrema

N’Kafu

Culu

Kumbuka Dance Collective

Nkiruka Drum & Dance Ensemble

N’Fungola Sibo

2:30pm to 3:30pm Bamboula 2000

3:45pm to 4:30pm Mardi Gras Indian Battle

4:45pm to 6:15pm Cha Wa