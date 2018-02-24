Mardi Gras Indian battle at Congo Square Rhythms Fest

Congo Square Rhythms Fest is coming up this weekend! Every year features a Mardi Gras Indian battle, this year happening on Saturday, March 3 starting at 3:15p. Check out the verbal spar we caught in 2016 featuring members of the Flaming Arrows, Mohawk Hunters, and Fi-Yi-Yi Mardi Gras Indian tribes.

This free festival celebrates the many traditions that trace back to Congo Square, including brass bands, Mardi Gras Indians, and music from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Gulf South.