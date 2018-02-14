Congo Square Rhythms Fest: March 3-4, 2018

Congo Square Rhythms Festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, returns to Armstrong Park March 3-4, 2018. This is the 11th annual presentation of this deeply meaningful and vibrant (and free!) festival that celebrates the many traditions that trace back to Congo Square - including brass bands, Mardi Gras Indians and the music from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Gulf South.

This year, Rebirth, Hot 8, Pinettes, Quiana Lynell, Water Seed, West African highlife band the Fufu All-Stars, and many more will grace the stage. There will also be a battle of Mardi Gras Indians, African dance troupes, and the 7th annual Class Got Brass contest.

Saturday, March 3

11 - 11:45a Drum Circle

11:45a - 12:45p Bamboula 2000

1 - 2p Fufu Allstars

2:15 - 3:15p Alexey Marti Quintet

3:15 - 4:15p Mardi Gras Indian Battle

4:15 - 5p Quiana Lynell

5:15 - 6p Water Seed

6:15 - 7:15p Rebirth Brass Band



Sunday, March 4

11a - 12p Drum Circle

12 - 1p Sneak Preview African Dance Performance: "Bricks: From the River to the Bayou" - a collaborative dance interpretation of New Orleans history in celebration of the city's tricentennial.

• "Katalis and Seremoni: Dutty Boukman, Cecile Fatima and Charles Deslondes," performed by the Chakra and Omosede Dance Theater

• "Fly With It!," performed by Tekrema Dance Theater

• "Mali," performed by the Culu and N’Kafu African Dance Ensembles

• "Indigenous," performed by Kumbuka African Drum and Dance Collective

1 - 1:15p N’Fungola Sibo African Dance Company

1:30 - 2:45p Pinettes Brass Band

3 - 4:45p Class Got Brass Contest

5 - 6:15p Hot 8 Brass Band

For more information head to the 2018 Congo Square Rhythms Fest website.