Treme Creole Gumbo/Congo Square Rhythms Festival return March 25-27

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: February 22nd, 2022

Mardi Gras Indians at Congo Square Rhythms Fest - Nov. 2019

The Tremé Creole Gumbo Festival and the Congo Square Rhythms Festival are back! These two beloved festivals are combining into one grand event with multiple stages, vendors, and arts markets. The festivals will happen concurrently on the weekend of March 25 to 27, 2022 at Armstrong Park/Congo Square. Both events are celebrating the Faubourg Tremé neighborhood, the birthplace of both jazz and so much of the cherished local culture of New Orleans. 

Admission to the park is free and open to the public.

The festivities will open with John Boutté and Family, featuring special guests Tanya Boutté & Arséne DeLay live in concert at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart Street) on Friday, March 25 at 8pm. Tickets for that show are $10 and are available here.

MUSIC SCHEDULE:

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

10:45 am to 11:45 am Drum circle
11:00am to 12:15pm Paulin Brothers Brass Band 
11:45pm to 12:30pm Margie & Sula Present the Wanderfuls
12:30pm to 1:45pm The Stooges Brass Band 
12:45pm to 1:45pm Casmé 
2:00pm to 3:00pm Tonya Boyd-Cannon 
2:00pm to 3:15pm Caesar Brothers Funk Box 
3:15pm to 4:15pm Kings of Brass 
3:30pm to 4:45pm Erica Falls 
4:30pm to 5:30pm James Andrews 
5:00pm to 6:15pm Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles 
5:45pm to 7:00pm Rebirth Brass Band 
6:30pm to 7:30pm Cyril Neville featuring Omari Neville & the Fuel 

 

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

10:45am to 11:45pm Drum Circle
11:00am to 12:15pm Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Brass Band 
12:00pm to 1:00pm African Dance featuring Tekrema, N’Kafu, Culu, Kumbuka Dance Collective and N’Fungola Sibo 
12:30pm to 2:00pm Tremé Brass Band 
2:15pm to 3:30pm Charmaine Neville 
2:30pm to 3:30pm Bamboula 2000 
3:45pm to 4:30pm Mardi Gras Indian Battle 
3:45pm to 4:45pm Kinfolk Brass Band 
4:45pm to 6:15pm Cha Wa
5:00pm to 6:00pm Original Pinettes Brass Band
6:15pm to 7:30pm Hot 8 Brass Band 

 

Click HERE to see the full Congo Square Rhythms Festival Lineup and details and click HERE to see the full lineup and details for the Tremé Creole Gumbo Festival.

The festivals are produced by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. They will follow protocols established by the CDC, OSHA and Louisiana and City of New Orleans Health Department guidelines during the festivals.

Live event
