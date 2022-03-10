A few words from DJ Giant

"I support WWOZ because first of all, I'm a musician. That's number one. I love the music, the culture, and the heritage of my city. It's all on 'OZ! As well as my family. I idolized my uncle, Bob French. He was a big influence on me as a musician, as well as to get involved as a host at WWOZ. It keeps the family tradition alive! My blues show is a little bit of everything. I try to incorporate music from the 70s, 80, and 90s on up through the present. I feature a lot of Louisiana artists, including some newer genres called Trail Riding and Southern Blues. I like to support those guys. To me supporting local means local from across the state. It's just good music! As old people like to say, it's barroom music. The music they play in juke joints. I play that to give people an earful of what's hot right now. Hot, but off the beaten path." -Gerald French, WWOZ DJ Giant.

