2021 Louisiana-based Grammy Award nominees

It's an amazing year for Grammy nominations for Louisianans-- especially Jon Batiste! A New Orleans native, St. Aug and NOCCA alum, Batiste leads all nominations with 11-- the most for a New Orleans artist ever!

Jon Batiste has the potential to come home with an astonishing 11 awards, including the coveted and prestigious "Album of the Year" for We Are and "Record of the Year" for his song 'Freedom.' His other nominations come in the categories of Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best R&B Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance (where PJ Morton is also nominated), Best Music Video (shot in the Marigny!), Best Instrumental Album (where Terence Blanchard is also nominated), Best Improvised Jazz Solo (up against Blanchard and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah), and Best Contemporary Classical Composition. Batiste has been nominated for three other Grammys but has not yet won. We have a feeling this is his year!

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux received his first-ever Grammy nomination for Bloodstains and Teardrops in the Best Roots Music Album. He competes against fellow New Orleanians Cha Wa, who are nominated for My People and Louisianans Sean Ardoin for Live in New Orleans! and Corey Ledet for Corey Ledet Zydeco.

Harry Connick, Jr. received a Best Roots Gospel Music Album nomination for Alone With My Faith and Ledisi is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Ledisi Sings Nina.

Congratulations to all the artists with Louisiana ties and fingers crossed for y'all to win! The 64th GRAMMY Awards will air January 31, 2022, at 7pm CT on CBS and Paramount+.