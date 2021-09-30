Remembering Action Jackson

On August 8, 2021, Action Jackson became an ancestor at the age of 59 following a battle with cancer. In the following days, the New Orleans cultural communities honored his contributions to keeping those flames alive in the neighbohoods and on the streets by taking it to the streets and celebrating the life of Charles "Action" Jackson.

After his passing, WWOZ's video director, Charlie Steiner, tracked down just a small portion of the MANY people whose lives were touched by Action Jackson. Action spent his radio career amplifying the voices of New Orleans culture bearers. Here, some of those same people reflect on Action's numerous contributions to his community. In many ways, Action simply was "the culture."

Action is deeply missed by everyone at WWOZ. Learn more about his life and career at wwoz.org/blog/674621.