In Memoriam: Norman Batiste

Norman Batiste, a member of the famous New Orleans Batiste family, has died. On Thursday, August 12, his family and friends celebrated his life with prayer and song in Treme. WWOZ was there to capture some of the commemoration.

Dr. Brice Miller on the passing of Norman Batiste: "New Orleans has lost another culture bearer, Norman Batiste. He was the brother of famed New Orleans drummer, singer, inventor, dapper fashion man and cultural ambassador, 'Uncle' Lionel Batiste. Norman represented those same traits. He, too, was a bass drummer, always dressed dapper with a nice brim, and anywhere there was music, he’d dance! Norman and Lionel were original members of The Original Treme Kazoo Band. Born and raised in Treme, the Batiste brothers epitomized all things Black New Orleans culture, from brass bands to Baby Dolls to the stylings that now define traditional Grand Marshaling, and their signature hallmark, swag! They were both so New Orleans!"