504LIFE: a PPE streaming benefit 4/11

"504LIFE," a livestreamed telethon event, is happening Saturday, April 11 starting at 2pm.

The goal is to help doctors, nurses, and other essential workers in New Orleans on the front line of the COVID-19 epidemic by raising money to purchase and deliver lifesaving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for area hospitals and clinics. PPE includes N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, gloves, and sanitization products, which are critical to ensuring the safety and well-being of the frontline workers in New Orleans.

504LIFE will feature live and pre-recorded appearances by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Walter Isaacson, Nicole Kidman, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Andrew Yang, DJ Mannie Fresh, Big Freedia, Harry Shearer, Judith Owens, Ivan Neville, Irma Thomas, Preservation Hall’s Ben Jaffe, Tank from Tank and Bangas, Jon Cleary, Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, George Porter Jr. of The Meters, Maggie Koerner, Mark Normand, Katey Red, Sean Patton, Mackie Shilstone, Louis Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers, Cowboy Mouth’s Fred LeBlanc, Zach Feinberg of The Revivalists, Pete Murano of Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave, Shannon McNally, Paul Sanchez, David Silverman of The Simpsons, Tiff Lamson & Taylor Guarisco of GIVERS, The Boudin Man from WWOZ, and many, many other surprise guests. The Foundation for Louisiana will serve as the benefit’s non-profit fiscal sponsor. Former Commander of the Katrina Joint Task Force Lt. General Russell Honoré is advising the team and will be one of the hosts during the livestream.

Watch live on Facebook at this link, Instagram, Twitter, or Twitch.