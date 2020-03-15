Support for local musicians during COVID-19 pandemic

As COVID-19 continues to grow in the New Orleans area, our local musicians and clubs are facing unprecedented challenges. New Orleanians know how to come together and support each other in trying times-- just, this time, we have to maintain physical distance. Below, we've outlined some of the resources available to artists impacted by COVID-19, as well as ways music fans can do our part to support.

Buy music!!! We can't stress this one enough. Buying directly from the artist puts the most money in their pocket. Sites like Bandcamp, CDBaby, iTunes, Amazon are good for browsing and purchases. Be sure to check out the artist's website for the most direct purchase option. Local record labels, too! Buying merch is another great way to support your favorite musicians. And if you already have all of the regular releases, songdap.com offers customized songs from many local musicians.

If you're missing the "live" experience, follow bands and artists on their social media. Many are streaming their performances and offering "tip jars" via Venmo or other mobile payment services. Share these experiences, or share the music/videos you love with your friends on social media. Everyone is looking for something to do these days-- discovering new music is a great way to pass time.

Donate to the New Orleans Musicians' Clinic. The New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic has provided medical care to musicians and performing artists in New Orleans for more than 21 years. They offer occupational and comprehensive health services for musicians, performers, cultural workers and tradition bearers of New Orleans (Mardi Gras Indians, Social Aid & Pleasure Club Members). They serve any patient over the age of 19 and their family, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. The NOMC also accepts private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid.

Support MusiCares' Emergency Financial Assistance Program. This program provides critical funds for music people struggling with financial, medical or personal crises. This program offers financial assistance for medical expenses including doctor, dental and hospital bills, prescriptions, addiction recovery treatment, psychotherapy, treatment for HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and other critical illnesses, as well as basic living expenses such as rent and utilities.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has released information for workers in Louisiana who have been impacted by COVID-19. Those who are eligible to receive Unemployment Insurance benefits will also qualify for SNAP benefits.

As a worker, you may be eligible for unemployment insurance if:

Your work hours have been reduced because of lack of work due to Coronavirus.

Your workplace closes temporarily, and you are not being compensated.

You have been instructed not to go to work, and you are not being paid while at home.

If any of these situations apply to you, you can file a claim for unemployment insurance by visiting www.louisianaworks.net/hire or calling 866-783-5567. Be sure to answer "yes" to the question, “Are you filing for Unemployment Insurance benefits for reasons related to COVID-19?" This will provide needed information to the LWC to help process your claim.

Additional assistance information for New Orleans residents is available via the city, including food assistance, legal assistance, unemployment insurance, utilities, and mental health support.

Track your losses! While there is still much uncertainty on how artists may recoup money lost from canceled events and tours, artists should be diligent in tracking the impact of COVID-19 on their work and income. Be sure to document records of cancellations, losses from ticket sales and refunds, and any other relevant from COVID-19. Though it is unclear what financial assistance for artists might look like in the future, equipping yourself with this information can help you make a case for yourself should a solution arrive.

The United States Small Business Administration will provide disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance for a small business. These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

More ideas? Have a virtual gig you're looking to promote? Please add it in the comments!

Take care of yourselves and each other. We're all in this together.