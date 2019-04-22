Allison Miner and the Music Heritage Stage: Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule

At Jazz Fest, there are stages named for sponsors, like Acura; stages named for musical genres like Blues, Jazz, and Gospel; and stages named for places, like Congo Square and Economy Hall. But there's only one stage named for a person: the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage.

Allison Miner was a Jazz Fest founder, music promoter, and manager who was instrumental in the early years of the festival. And in 1988, she established the stage that now bears her name.

Find out more about this remarkable woman and her legacy in this Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule.

Thanks to these sponsors:

Special thanks to: