In honor of what would've been Allison Miner's 68th birthday (Sep. 23), here's Reverence, a documentary about this uniquely driven woman who had a huge influence on New Orleans music and culture. Reverence is a close look at the life and work of a woman who spent her life "struggling to unite people of different races, classes, and genders through the healing power of music." It first premiered in New Orleans in 1997. Miner died in December 1995.