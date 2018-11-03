Free Tricentennial Soul concert at Xavier, Sun. 3p

Clarinetist and music historian Dr. Michael White will host "Tricentennial Soul: 300 Years of Black Music in New Orleans" at Xavier University's McCaffrey Ballroom on Sunday, November 4 starting at 3p.

"Tricentennial Soul" is a free concert and discussion about the musical roots and styles that have made New Orleans an important musical and cultural center.

Musical forms ranging from antebellum slave drumming and singing at Congo square, 19th century creole classical music, street vendors' songs, early jazz, jazz funerals, Mardi Gras Indians, rhythm & blues, gospel, funk, rap, and modern brass bands will be discussed.

The contributions of monumental performers like Louis Armstrong, Mahalia Jackson, and Fats Domino will be presented by a host of notable performers, including Dr. Michael White, Deacon John Moore, Opera Creole, Hot 8 Brass Band, Wendell Brunious, Luther Gray, Don Vappie, and Cynthia Girtley.