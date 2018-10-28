New video from Hot 8 'Love Will Tear Us Apart'

Hot 8's done it again! Check out their fantastic cover of Joy Division's 'Love Will Tear Us Apart.'

"We fell in love with this song a long time ago," the group said. "It has a deep emotional meaning. Although we do listen to a lot of funk, jazz and rap, we listen to British music all the time here in New Orleans and love England’s punk scene. Love tears us apart as we see friends pass and go, but of course they’re still part of us and the love we feel collectively."