Video: Sync Up 'Producing A Career In Rap' w/Blaqnmild

Sync Up is back! After a summer break, Sync Up, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation's series of free educational and networking workshops for the entertainment industry, returns with a slate of events designed for independent and aspiring artists. WWOZ will be live video streaming from a number of the Sync Up events this season, including the first one on Wednesday, September 26, where the topic was 'Producing A Career In Rap, interview with Blaqnmild.'

A legend in the New Orleans music scene for his many years of creating the beats on countless bounce and rap records, Blaqnmild (aka Adam Pigott) is now riding high after he co-produced the hits 'In My Feelings' and 'Nice For What' for megastar Drake. In this rare public interview, Blaq talks about how he got his start and his career working with artists like Snoop Dogg, Toni Braxton, Big Freedia, Juvenile and many others.