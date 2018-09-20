'Sync Up' series for Fall 2018 announced

Sync Up is back! After a summer break, Sync Up, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation's series of free educational and networking workshops for the entertainment industry, returns with a slate of events designed for independent and aspiring artists. Here's the schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 26 - 5:30p

Sync Up Music*

PRODUCING A CAREER IN RAP

Interview with: Blaqnmild

A legend in the New Orleans music scene for his many years of creating the beats on countless bounce and rap records, Blaqnmild (aka Adam Pigott) is now riding high after he co-produced the hits "In My Feelings" and “Nice For What” for megastar Drake. In this rare public interview, Blaq will talk about how he got his start and his career working with artists like Snoop Dogg, Toni Braxton, Big Freedia, Juvenile and many others.

Thursday, Oct. 25 - 5:30 p.m.

Sync Up Music*

PODCASTS, PLAYLISTS and RADIO

With the proliferation of digital media channels and social networks, there are more avenues than ever to help you find an audience for your music. But which ones to choose? How to approach them?

Presenter:

John Hammond, head of marketing and digital strategy for the Missing Piece Group, a marketing and publicity agency, management company and record label based in New Jersey. The company’s clients have included Bob Marley, Benmont Tench, Donald Fagen, Dawes, Eagles of Death Metal, Ellie Goulding, Rod Stewart, Roseanne Cash, the Rolling Stones and many others.

As head of Digital and Marketing services for the agency, John has managed album campaigns for a range of artists and labels including Ashley Monroe, Halsey, Mike Posner, Ben Watt, Rosanne Cash and many more. Prior to MPG John led digital and marketing efforts for Sony BMG, Wind-up Records, TVT Records and Rykodisc, pioneering such techniques as band widgets, social networking in music, user-generated content and direct-to-fan marketing. He also manages Great American Canyon Band, and is a talent buyer for the New Jersey concert series Outpost in the Burbs. Follow him on Twitter at @juanjamon.

Friday, Nov. 9 - 6:30 p.m.

Sync Up Cinema

An educational and networking event for the film industry. Cocktails, panel discussion and film screening.

Wednesday, Nov. 28 - 5:30 p.m.

Sync Up Music*

DIY GRAPHICS FOR SOCIAL MEDIA

All you need to know about creating your own eye-catching gig posters and other announcements for social media.

Presenters:

Justin Shiels, FSC Interactive creative director

Kia Robinson, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation marketing manager

Lee Martin, independent digital marketing consultant

Mallory Whitfield, LookFar marketing director

Wednesday, Dec. 19 - 5:30 p.m.

Sync Up Music*

BASICS OF FINANCIAL LITERACY FOR MUSICIANS

A primer on things every musician should know about how to manage money.

Presenters:

Jeremy Gelbwaks, management consultant

Patrick Templeman, PS Business Management, managing director

* will be live video streamed at wwoz.org/livevideo and on our Facebook page.