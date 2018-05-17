Video: Sync Up - Social Media Strategies

Yesterday, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation presents a free Sync Up conference workshop on the topic "Social Media Strategies" and WWOZ was there to live video stream. This event is one in a series of free, monthly workshops for the music industry. Check out the video of this session below.

Social Media Strategies

Social media platforms. What, when and how often to post. What not to post. Engaging an audience and gaining followers. Generating revenue. Understanding analytics.

Presenters:

Plus Aziz, Marketing Manager, Propeller and Tchoup Industries

Mallory Whitfield, Director of Marketing, Lookfar

Whitney Mitchell, Social Media Director, FSC Interactive

Tania Dall, Director of Communications, Youth Empowerment Project

Cleveland Spears, the Spears Group