Video: Sync Up - Social Media Strategies

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: May 17th, 2018

Sync Up [Photo by Kichea S. Burt]

Yesterday, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation presents a free Sync Up conference workshop on the topic "Social Media Strategies" and WWOZ was there to live video stream. This event is one in a series of free, monthly workshops for the music industry. Check out the video of this session below. 

Social Media Strategies
Social media platforms. What, when  and how often to post. What not to post. Engaging an audience and gaining followers. Generating revenue. Understanding analytics.
Presenters:
Plus Aziz, Marketing Manager, Propeller and Tchoup Industries
Mallory Whitfield, Director of Marketing, Lookfar
Whitney Mitchell, Social Media Director, FSC Interactive
Tania Dall, Director of Communications, Youth Empowerment Project
Cleveland Spears, the Spears Group

