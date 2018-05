Photo highlights from Piano Night 2018

WWOZ's 30th Annual Piano Night, a benefit for the station, happened on Monday, April 30, 2018. Jon Cleary, Marcia Ball, Davell Crawford, Ellis Marsalis, Henry Gray, David Torkanowsky, Tom McDermott, Joe Krown, Bob Seeley, Al "Lil Fats" Jackson, and John Autin performed to a sellout crowd at the House of Blues. Big thanks to everyone who came out to show their support for WWOZ on this special night!