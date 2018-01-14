Allen Toussaint + The Funky Meters 'All These Things'

Published on: January 14th, 2018

Allen Toussaint was born on this date in 1938. Today, we remember and miss one of the most prolific songwriters and producers in New Orleans history. In his honor, here is a previously unreleased video from his appearance at Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest 2015 with The Funky Meters. This turned out to be his second to last performance in New Orleans ever.

Here, they perform 'All These Things,' a song written by Toussaint and originally released by Art Neville in 1962.

Film/Video
