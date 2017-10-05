Video: Allen Toussaint w/The Funky Meters

There are special moments at every Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest but this has to be one of the best in the festival's entire history-- check out when Allen Toussaint joined The Funky Meters onstage at the 2015 festival for a performance of 'Ride Your Pony.' This was one of Toussaint's final appearances in New Orleans before his death in Spain on November 10, 2015.

The 2017 Blues & BBQ Fest will be happening October 13-15 and WWOZ will be on hand to live stream on the radio and video from the festival.