5 things to know for 10/6 - 10/12

1) The Ponderosa Stomp is back in New Orleans this weekend with another amazing lineup. Performers at this year's Stomp include Roky Erickson, The Gories, The Mummies, Evie Sands, Archie Bell, Barbara Lynn, Doug Kershaw, Billy Boy Arnold, and lots more. WWOZ's video team is on hand at the Stomp's Music Conference to bring you a live stream of each panel and discussion. Check out Day 1 here and tune into Day 2 here. We'll also be there for a co-broadcast with WFMU on Saturday from noon to 5p. DJs from both stations will be spinning records and droping knowledge on the deep cuts and rare tracks from the influential musicians that the Stomp is known for.

2) Weather permitting, Gentilly Fest will be happening on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This neighborhood-centric festival happens at Pontchartrain Park. Performers this year include Charmaine Neville, James Andrews, Michael Ward, PJ Morton, and Rebirth Brass Band.

3) Prince of Wales Second Line Parade this Sunday at 1p! Get the route sheet from Takin' It To The Streets.

4) Three free music events in the parks of New Orleans this week-- Music Under The Oaks at Audubon Park on Sunday features the Loyola University School of Music. On Wednesday, Johnny Sansone will perform at Wednesdays on the Point in Algiers. And on Thursday, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers and Tonya Boyd Cannon will perform at Jazz in the Park at Armstrong Park.

5) There are a ton of great live shows happening in the city this weekend-- check them out on the WWOZ Livewire! iPhone users, download our Livewire app if you haven't done so yet.