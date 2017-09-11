Fall 2017 Wednesdays on the Point schedule

Published on: September 11th, 2017

906x680 Amanda Shaw [Photo by Leon Morris]

Amanda Shaw [Photo by Leon Morris]
Amanda Shaw [Photo by Leon Morris]

The Westbank gets in on the live music action starting September 13 with the return of Wednesdays On The Point at Algiers Point. These free shows begin at 5:30pm and end at 8:30pm each Wednesday starting in September and running through October.

Here's the full schedule:

Sept. 13
Chubby Carrier

Sept. 20
Walter "Wolfman" Washington & the Roadmasters

Sept. 27
Bag of Donuts

Oct. 4
Jonathan Boogie Long

Oct. 11
Johnny Sansone

Oct. 18
Amanda Shaw, Darcy Malone & the Tangle

For full info, see wednesdaysonthepoint.com.

Topic tags: 
Live event
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.