Fall 2017 Wednesdays on the Point schedule

The Westbank gets in on the live music action starting September 13 with the return of Wednesdays On The Point at Algiers Point. These free shows begin at 5:30pm and end at 8:30pm each Wednesday starting in September and running through October.

Here's the full schedule:

Sept. 13

Chubby Carrier

Sept. 20

Walter "Wolfman" Washington & the Roadmasters

Sept. 27

Bag of Donuts

Oct. 4

Jonathan Boogie Long

Oct. 11

Johnny Sansone

Oct. 18

Amanda Shaw, Darcy Malone & the Tangle

For full info, see wednesdaysonthepoint.com.