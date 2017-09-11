Fall 2017 Wednesdays on the Point schedule

Published on: September 11th, 2017
The Westbank gets in on the live music action starting September 13 with the return of Wednesdays On The Point at Algiers Point. These free shows begin at 5:30pm and end at 8:30pm each Wednesday starting in September and running through October.
Here's the full schedule:
Sept. 13
Chubby Carrier
Sept. 20
Walter "Wolfman" Washington & the Roadmasters
Sept. 27
Bag of Donuts
Oct. 4
Jonathan Boogie Long
Oct. 11
Johnny Sansone
Oct. 18
Amanda Shaw, Darcy Malone & the Tangle
For full info, see wednesdaysonthepoint.com.