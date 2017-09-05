Jazz in the Park's Fall 2017 season

The fall 2017 Jazz in the Park season starts this weekend Jazz in the Park's Burger Fest on Friday, Sep. 8 and Saturday, Sep. 9 at Crescent Park under the Mandeville Shed. Saturday offers free performances from Cyril Neville Swamp Band, Los Hombres Calientes featuring Bill Summers and Irvin Mayfield, Donald Harrison, OTRA, N'awlins Johnnys, and Caesar Brothers Funkbox featuring Big Chief Juan Pardo.

The regular series begins Thursday, September 14. The free weekly concert series happens each Thursday at Armstrong Park and runs through the first week of November.

In addition to the great live music, Jazz in the Park also hosts a number of local artists, artisans, and food vendors each week. The festivities happen from 4-8p each Thursday. Check out the full schedule below (subject to change):

Sep. 14

Erica Falls, Darcy Malone & the Tangle

Sep. 21

John Boutte, Kevin Stylez

Sep. 28

Partners-N-Crime & the Big Easy Band, Lil Glenn & Backatown

Oct. 5

Mike 'Soulman' Baptiste, Michael Ward