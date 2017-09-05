Jazz in the Park's Fall 2017 season

Published on: September 5th, 2017

The fall 2017 Jazz in the Park season starts this weekend Jazz in the Park's Burger Fest on Friday, Sep. 8 and Saturday, Sep. 9 at Crescent Park under the Mandeville Shed. Saturday offers free performances from Cyril Neville Swamp Band, Los Hombres Calientes featuring Bill Summers and Irvin Mayfield, Donald Harrison, OTRA, N'awlins Johnnys, and Caesar Brothers Funkbox featuring Big Chief Juan Pardo.

The regular series begins Thursday, September 14. The free weekly concert series happens each Thursday at Armstrong Park and runs through the first week of November.

In addition to the great live music, Jazz in the Park also hosts a number of local artists, artisans, and food vendors each week. The festivities happen from 4-8p each Thursday. Check out the full schedule below (subject to change):

Sep. 14
Erica Falls, Darcy Malone & the Tangle

Sep. 21
John Boutte, Kevin Stylez

Sep. 28
Partners-N-Crime & the Big Easy Band, Lil Glenn & Backatown

Oct. 5
Mike 'Soulman' Baptiste, Michael Ward

Oct. 12
Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Tonya Boyd Cannon

Oct. 19
Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet, New Breed Brass Band

Oct. 26
Rebirth Brass Band, Escalade

Nov. 2
Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes, Wild Magnolias

Topic tags: 
Live event
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.