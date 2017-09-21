5 things to know for 9/22 - 9/28

1) Saturday, September 23 is Free Museum Day, courtesy of the Smithsonian! Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket. Find out how you can get your free ticket (+1).

2) Two blues powerhouses came together earlier this year for an album and their tour is landing in New Orleans this weekend. Taj Mahal and Keb Mo's collaborative effort, 'TajMo,' hits the Orpheum on Sunday, September 24. Jontavious Wills opens.

3) The powerful Edna Karr High School Brass Band will be in our studio on Monday, September 25 at noon for the first edition of WWOZ's School Groove of the 2017-18 school year. Listen live or watch our live video stream (which will also available on our Facebook page).

4) Young Men Olympians will hold their annual second line parade on Sunday from 1-5p. Get the route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets.

5) If you're looking to get out of town for a few, the Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival is happening on Friday and Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The festival combines hot air balloons, entertainment, music, food, fun, and surprises. This is a family-friendly event.