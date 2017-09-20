Free Museum Day this Saturday, 9/23

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: September 20th, 2017

New Orleans Museum of Art [Photo by Briana Prevost]

New Orleans Museum of Art [Photo by Briana Prevost]

Museum Day Live! is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket.

The Museum Day Live! ticket provides free admission for two people.

Participating institutions in the New Orleans area include Long Vue House and Gardens, New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum, The Historic New Orleans Collection, Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, Southern Food and Beverage Museum and The Museum of the American Cocktail, The National World War II Museum, and Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

Click over to the Smithsonian's website to sign up for your two free tickets.

Topic tags: 
Live event
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2017 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.