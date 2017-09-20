Free Museum Day this Saturday, 9/23

Museum Day Live! is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket.

The Museum Day Live! ticket provides free admission for two people.

Participating institutions in the New Orleans area include Long Vue House and Gardens, New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum, The Historic New Orleans Collection, Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, Southern Food and Beverage Museum and The Museum of the American Cocktail, The National World War II Museum, and Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

Click over to the Smithsonian's website to sign up for your two free tickets.