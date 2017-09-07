5 things to know for 9/8 - 9/14

1) We've got two live broadcasts and video streams coming up this week! Turn on the public forum on music policy from the Carver Theatre on Monday, September 11 at 6:30p. All major candidates for the upcoming mayoral election will be in attendance. Then, on Wednesday, AJ & AA will welcome King James & the Special Men into the studio for the final edition of their 50th anniversary of the "Summer of Love" live series at 10:30p.

2) Erica Falls is celebrating the release of her album Homegrown on Friday, September 8 with a show at Three Keys starting at 10p. Check out the New Music Spotlight we ran on Homegrown earlier this summer.