5 things to know for 9/8 - 9/14

Published on: September 7th, 2017

1) We've got two live broadcasts and video streams coming up this week! Turn on the public forum on music policy from the Carver Theatre on Monday, September 11 at 6:30p. All major candidates for the upcoming mayoral election will be in attendance. Then, on Wednesday, AJ & AA will welcome King James & the Special Men into the studio for the final edition of their 50th anniversary of the "Summer of Love" live series at 10:30p.

2) Erica Falls is celebrating the release of her album Homegrown on Friday, September 8 with a show at Three Keys starting at 10p. Check out the New Music Spotlight we ran on Homegrown earlier this summer. 

3) The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is hosting auditions for the Heritage School of Music on Saturday, September 9. Accepted students will be able to attend free music classes courtesy of the Foundation. The school is free and serves students ages 10 to 17 from throughout the greater New Orleans region. Classes are held on Saturday mornings and after-school on Thursday afternoons at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center. There is also an opportunity for students ages 8 to 15 who have never before studied music and who do not own an instrument to join the HSM Beginners class. For full details, click the link above.

4) Jazz in the Park is kicking off their Fall 2017 season with Burger Fest at Crescent Park on Friday, September 7 and Saturday, September 8. Saturday performers include Cyril Neville Swamp Band, Los Hombres Calientes featuring Bill Summers and Irvin Mayfield, Donald Harrison, OTRA, N'awlins Johnnys, and Caesar Brothers Funkbox featuring Big Chief Juan Pardo. Check out the full season's schedule (each Thursday at Armstrong Park) here.

5) It's a rocking weekend at Tips-- WWOZ's own DJ Soul Sister will celebrate her birthday with a Birthday Jam set on Sunday, September 8. DJ Jazzy Jeff will also perform. For more on the longtime Soul Power host (Saturdays on 'OZ, 8-10p since 1994), check out this great write-up

