WWOZ Kitchen Sink 2017 Summer of Love Live Series Going To “Let Em Have It! (With No Problem!!)

Tune in Wednesday September 13 around 10:30 p.m. for King James and The Special Men who will be performing live in the WWOZ Studio ending our 2017 Kitchen Sink Summer of Love Live Series.

King James and the Special Men return from Europe and will be at the Saturn Bar on Labor Day Monday September 4th for their long standing weekly Monday night gig. Red beans and rice are usually served if not wienie’s or donuts. Music Starts about 11:00 p.m.

They are many long standing acts with weekly gigs in New Orleans. The Rebirth, George Porter and Johnny Vidacovich at the Maple Leaf to mention a few. I tell all my friends that are planning to come to town and see these shows or if they only have 1 show they could attend to head to the Saturn Bar for King James and The Special Men's Monday night gig

We hope you Tune In (Turn on, and drop out) and make WWOZ your soundtrack for the 2017 Summer of Love.

Peace and love.

The Boudin Cowboy