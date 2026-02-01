2026 Louisiana Grammy Award winners

It was a big night for Louisiana musicians at the 68th annual Grammy Awards! Congratulations to everyone honored at the Grammys this weekend, especially our local winners, including:
• Jon Batiste for "Big Money," Best Americana Album
• Sullivan Fortner for "Southern Nights," Best Jazz Instrumental Album
• Buddy Guy for "Ain’t Done With the Blues," Best Traditional Blues Album
• PJ Morton for "Heart of Mine," Best Gospel Album
• Various Artists for "A Tribute to the King of Zydeco" honoring Clifton Chenier on Eunice's Valcour Records, Best Regional Roots Music Album
A powerful showing for Louisiana music. Congratulations to all of the winners and everyone who helped bring these projects to life!