2026 Louisiana Grammy Award winners

It was a big night for Louisiana musicians at the 68th annual Grammy Awards! Congratulations to everyone honored at the Grammys this weekend, especially our local winners, including:

• Jon Batiste for "Big Money," Best Americana Album

• Sullivan Fortner for "Southern Nights," Best Jazz Instrumental Album

• Buddy Guy for "Ain’t Done With the Blues," Best Traditional Blues Album

• PJ Morton for "Heart of Mine," Best Gospel Album

• Various Artists for "A Tribute to the King of Zydeco" honoring Clifton Chenier on Eunice's Valcour Records, Best Regional Roots Music Album

A powerful showing for Louisiana music. Congratulations to all of the winners and everyone who helped bring these projects to life!