2026 Louisiana Grammy Award winners

Published on: February 1st, 2026

906 CJ Chenier performs at the unveiling of Clifton Chenier in the Ancestors Area at Jazz Fest 2025 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

CJ Chenier performs at the unveiling of Clifton Chenier in the Ancestors Area at Jazz Fest 2025 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]
CJ Chenier performs at the unveiling of Clifton Chenier in the Ancestors Area at Jazz Fest 2025 [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]

It was a big night for Louisiana musicians at the 68th annual Grammy Awards! Congratulations to everyone honored at the Grammys this weekend, especially our local winners, including:

• Jon Batiste for "Big Money," Best Americana Album

• Sullivan Fortner for "Southern Nights," Best Jazz Instrumental Album

• Buddy Guy for "Ain’t Done With the Blues," Best Traditional Blues Album

• PJ Morton for "Heart of Mine," Best Gospel Album

• Various Artists for "A Tribute to the King of Zydeco" honoring Clifton Chenier on Eunice's Valcour Records, Best Regional Roots Music Album

A powerful showing for Louisiana music. Congratulations to all of the winners and everyone who helped bring these projects to life!

Related act(s): 
Clifton Chenier, Jon Batiste, PJ Morton
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2026 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.