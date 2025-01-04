Video: John "Prince" Gilbert's Funeral

Dozens of brass players, Baby Dolls, and Mardi Gras Indians came out to honor John "Prince" Gilbert at his funeral on December 30, 2024. At the time of his passing on December 14, Gilbert played saxophone for Treme Brass Band. He was also an original member of Rebirth Brass Band, and a member of both New Birth Brass Band and Hot 8 Brass Band. Gilbert also played with the Little Rascals Brass Band and performed with Fats Domino.

Watch through the end to see Gilbert's performance of "What A Wonderful World" and unique rendition of "When The Saints Go Marching In" with Treme Brass Band at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in 2021.