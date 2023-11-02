The last performance at WWOZ's French Market location with Treme Brass Band

We marked the end of an era here at our WWOZ French Market location yesterday! Treme Brass Band wrapped it up with the final live set in our performance studio on Wednesday, November 1 (All Saints Day) but they didn't stay there-- this party hit the broadcast studio, office, and even the hallway outside! Check out the full video below, plus photo highlights from Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

We are packing up now and will be moving to Jax Brewery in phases throughout November. Stay tuned!