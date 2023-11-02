The last performance at WWOZ's French Market location with Treme Brass Band

Published on: November 2nd, 2023

We marked the end of an era here at our WWOZ French Market location yesterday! Treme Brass Band wrapped it up with the final live set in our performance studio on Wednesday, November 1 (All Saints Day) but they didn't stay there-- this party hit the broadcast studio, office, and even the hallway outside! Check out the full video below, plus photo highlights from Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

We are packing up now and will be moving to Jax Brewery in phases throughout November. Stay tuned!

Topic tags: 
Film/Video, Recent Video Streams, Photography
Related show host(s): 
Missy Bowen
Related program(s): 
New Orleans Music Show - Wednesday
Related act(s): 
Treme Brass Band
