2024 Holidays New Orleans Style and "New Orleans Eve"

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) announced its 2024 Holidays New Orleans Style Concert Series at St. Louis Cathedral and the inaugural New Orleans Eve concert—a festive countdown to the New Year. Presented in partnership with NewOrleans.com, these family-friendly concerts invite locals and visitors to celebrate the city's vibrant holiday spirit with free performances featuring renowned local artists.

“In addition to continuing the beloved tradition of holiday concerts in St. Louis Cathedral, we’re excited to introduce a new addition to the Holiday New Orleans Style lineup,” said Emily Madero, President & CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. New Orleans Eve brings all the hallmarks of FQFI events to the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring performances by world-class New Orleans talent in the heart of the beautiful French Quarter. As with all of our events, admission is free, and we invite everyone to join us for a joyous, safe, and festive celebration to ring in the New Year.”

New Orleans Eve: A Celebration in the Heart of the French Quarter

A free, open-air concert near Jackson Square features live performances by Tank and the Bangas, Bonerama, and DJ RQ Away. The evening will culminate with the annual Crescent City Countdown fireworks over the Mississippi River at midnight, creating an unforgettable experience of music, community, and celebration. The festivities begin at 9pm and continue through midnight, offering a memorable way for everyone to welcome 2025 with the unique spirit of New Orleans.

Holidays New Orleans Style Concerts at St. Louis Cathedral

St. Louis Cathedral, one of the city's most iconic landmarks, will host a series of holiday concerts throughout December. The concerts will showcase a variety of musical genres and beloved New Orleans talent. Each concert offers a unique opportunity to enjoy traditional and contemporary holiday favorites.

2024 Cathedral Concert Schedule

December 4, 6-7pm John Boutté

December 11, 6-7pm BeauSoleil's Christmas Bayou featuring Michael Doucet

December 18, 6-7pm Yusa & Mahmoud Chouki

December 22, 5:30-6:30pm St. Louis Cathedral Choir Concert

Check out the full details on all of these events at fqfi.org/holidays. And, below, see video from Irma Thomas's performance as a part of the holiday series back in 2021!