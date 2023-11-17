39th annual "Holidays New Orleans Style" is on

The 39th annual "Holidays New Orleans Style" is happening now through Twelfth Night (January 6, 2024), when Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc parades through the French Quarter! Presented by French Quarter Festivals, Inc., this season's events include free concerts, réveillon dinners, cooking demonstrations, local shopping, and more.

Here's the holiday concert schedule (subject to change):

Monday, December 4, 6pm: Benny Grunch & the Bunch at St. Louis Cathedral

Wednesday, December 6, 6pm: Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade at St. Louis Cathedral

Thursday, December 7, 6pm: Erica Falls at Ashé Cultural Arts Center

Sunday, December 10, 6pm: Holiday Favorites presented by the Historic New Orleans Collection with the New Orleans Concert Band and special guests at St. Louis Cathedral

Sunday, December 10, 6pm: The Magic of Christmas with Tim Laughlin Trio featuring Yolanda Robinson at Beauregard-Keyes House

Monday, December 11, 6pm: Irma Thomas at St. Louis Cathedral

Wednesday, December 13, 6pm: Charlie Gabriel & Friends at St. Louis Cathedral

Thursday, December 14, 6pm: Alexey Marti & AfroGumbo at Ashé Cultural Arts Center

Saturday, December 16, 3pm: Bach Advent Cantata: Sleepers Wake! at Trinity Episcopal Church (1329 Jackson Ave.)

Sunday, December 17, 5:30pm: The St. Louis Cathedral Christmas Choir and Orchestra Concert at St. Louis Cathedral

Monday, December 18, 6pm: Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours at St. Louis Cathedral

Wednesday, December 20, 6pm: The Zion Harmonizers at St. Louis Cathedral

Thursday, December 21, 6pm: Big Chief Donald Harrison with special guest Deezle at St. Louis Cathedral

Check out the full details on Holidays New Orleans Style at holiday.neworleans.com!