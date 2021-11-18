37th annual "Holidays New Orleans Style" is on

The 37th annual "Holidays New Orleans Style" is back and in person this year! Presented by French Quarter Festivals, Inc., this season's events include free concerts, réveillon dinners, cooking demonstrations, local shopping, and more. The festivities began November 10 with the decoration of Jackson Square and continue through Twelfth Night, January 6, 2022, when the Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc parades through the French Quarter.

This year's free concerts are taking place at the St. Louis Cathedral (Jackson Square) and St. Anna's Episcopal Church (1313 Esplanade Ave.). While historically held at St. Louis Cathedral and St. Augustine Church, St. Anna's is stepping in as St. Augustine undergoes repairs following damage sustained during Hurricane Ida.

Concerts at St. Louis Cathedral located in Jackson Square take place at 6pm on December 1, 5, 6 ,13 and 15 with a special Christmas Concert at 5:30pm on December 19. Concerts at St. Anna’s Episcopal Church take place at 4pm on Saturday, December 4, 11 and 18. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Here's the schedule so far:

Wednesday, December 1: Susan Cowsill at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Saturday, December 4: Louis Ford & His New Orleans Flairs at St. Anna's Episcopal Church - 4pm

Sunday, December 5: The Zion Harmonizers at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Monday, December 6: Wanda Rouzan & Friends at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Saturday, December 11: Vivaz Trio at St. Anna's Episcopal Church - 4pm

Monday, December 13: Original Tuxedo Jazz Band at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Wednesday, December 15: Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots at St. Louis Cathedral - 6pm

Saturday, December 18: Betty Winn & One A-Chord at St. Anna's - 4pm

Check out the full details on Holidays New Orleans Style at holiday.neworleans.com.