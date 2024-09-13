Photos: WWOZ Groove Gala 2024

Published on: September 13th, 2024

The WWOZ Groove Gala returned to Tableau and Le Petit Theatre on Thursday, September 12! This year's Groove Gala performers included Irma Thomas, Kermit Ruffins, Little Freddie King, Wendell Brunious & Tom Hook, Doreen Ketchens, Gerald French, and DJ Neil Pellegrin. It was an amazing event and a smashing success for WWOZ! Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support! Below, a few photo highlights from our photographers Sarah Kehoe, Devin Lewis, Jeff Strout, Harold Spinner III, and Beth Arroyo Utterback. Click through the carousel or see them all at once at this link.

Topic tags: 
Photography, Live event, Members & Membership
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2024 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.