Photos: WWOZ Groove Gala 2023

Published on: September 5th, 2023

The WWOZ Groove Gala returned to Tableau and Le Petit Theatre on Friday, September 1! This year's Groove Gala performers included Irma Thomas, Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes, Doreen Ketchens, John "Papa" Gros, Haruka Kikuchi, Treme Brass Band, and Soul Power Live with Soul Sister. It was an amazing show and a smashing success for WWOZ! Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support! Below, a few photo highlights from our photographers Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee, Louis Crispino, Harold Spinner III, and Beth Arroyo Utterback. Click through the carousel or see them all at once at this link.

Photography
WWOZ
