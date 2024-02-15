Spring 2024 Wednesday at the Square

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: February 15th, 2024

906 Big Sam [Photo by Louis Crispino]

Big Sam [Photo by Louis Crispino]
Big Sam [Photo by Louis Crispino]

YLC's free Wednesday at the Square concert series returns this spring! YLC Wednesday at the Square is a free concert series in the heart of New Orleans Central Business District. Proceeds from food and beverage sales benefit the Young Leadership Council’s community projects, designed not only to improve the quality of life in the Greater New Orleans area but also to foster leadership skills in young professionals. Concerts take place each Wednesday, 5-8pm.

SCHEDULE:

March 6 Big Sam’s Funky Nation w/Sierra Green & the Giants

March 13 Brass-A-Holics with Flagboy Giz

March 20 Flow Tribe with SaxKixAve

March 27 RAM de Haiti with Trumpet Mafia

April 3 TBC Brass Band f/Jelly Joseph w/Jamal Batiste Band

April 10 Erica Falls & Vintage Soul w/Slugger

April 17 glbl wrmng w/Grace Gibson

April 24 New Orleans Suspects w/J & the Causeways

May 1 Ivan Neville & Friends w/LeTrainiump

May 8 Lost Bayou Ramblers w/Victor Campbell y la Timba Swamp

 

Full details at ylcwats.com!

Topic tags: 
Live event
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2024 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.