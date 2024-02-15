Spring 2024 Wednesday at the Square

YLC's free Wednesday at the Square concert series returns this spring! YLC Wednesday at the Square is a free concert series in the heart of New Orleans Central Business District. Proceeds from food and beverage sales benefit the Young Leadership Council’s community projects, designed not only to improve the quality of life in the Greater New Orleans area but also to foster leadership skills in young professionals. Concerts take place each Wednesday, 5-8pm.
SCHEDULE:
March 6 Big Sam’s Funky Nation w/Sierra Green & the Giants
March 13 Brass-A-Holics with Flagboy Giz
March 20 Flow Tribe with SaxKixAve
March 27 RAM de Haiti with Trumpet Mafia
April 3 TBC Brass Band f/Jelly Joseph w/Jamal Batiste Band
April 10 Erica Falls & Vintage Soul w/Slugger
April 17 glbl wrmng w/Grace Gibson
April 24 New Orleans Suspects w/J & the Causeways
May 1 Ivan Neville & Friends w/LeTrainiump
May 8 Lost Bayou Ramblers w/Victor Campbell y la Timba Swamp
Full details at ylcwats.com!