Spring 2024 Wednesday at the Square

YLC's free Wednesday at the Square concert series returns this spring! YLC Wednesday at the Square is a free concert series in the heart of New Orleans Central Business District. Proceeds from food and beverage sales benefit the Young Leadership Council’s community projects, designed not only to improve the quality of life in the Greater New Orleans area but also to foster leadership skills in young professionals. Concerts take place each Wednesday, 5-8pm.

SCHEDULE:

March 6 Big Sam’s Funky Nation w/Sierra Green & the Giants

March 13 Brass-A-Holics with Flagboy Giz

March 20 Flow Tribe with SaxKixAve

March 27 RAM de Haiti with Trumpet Mafia

April 3 TBC Brass Band f/Jelly Joseph w/Jamal Batiste Band

April 10 Erica Falls & Vintage Soul w/Slugger

April 17 glbl wrmng w/Grace Gibson

April 24 New Orleans Suspects w/J & the Causeways

May 1 Ivan Neville & Friends w/LeTrainiump

May 8 Lost Bayou Ramblers w/Victor Campbell y la Timba Swamp

Full details at ylcwats.com!