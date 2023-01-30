Spring 2023 Wednesday at the Square

YLC's free Wednesday at the Square concert series returns this spring! YLC Wednesday at the Square is a free concert series in the heart of New Orleans Central Business District. Proceeds from food and beverage sales benefit the Young Leadership Council’s community projects, designed not only to improve the quality of life in the Greater New Orleans area but also to foster leadership skills in young professionals. Concerts take place each Wednesday, 5-8pm.
SCHEDULE:
March 15: Water Seed w/The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux, Jr.
March 22: Maggie Koerner w/Louis Michot
March 29: Galactic featuring Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph w/YUSA
April 5: Mia Borders w/The Quickening
April 12: The Suffers + Trumpet Mafia
April 19: The Iceman Special w/Zita
April 26: George Porter, Jr. & the Runnin' Pardners w/Joy Clark
May 3: The Soul Rebels w/Tonya Boyd-Cannon
May 10: Nigel Hall w/Miss Mojo
May 17: glbl wrmng w/LeTrainiump
Full details at ylcwats.com.