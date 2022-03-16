YLC Wednesday at the Square returns for 2022

YLC's free Wednesday at the Square concert series returns for the first time since 2019 this spring! YLC Wednesday at the Square is a free concert series in the heart of New Orleans Central Business District. Proceeds from food and beverage sales benefit the Young Leadership Council’s community projects, designed not only to improve the quality of life in the Greater New Orleans area but also to foster leadership skills in young professionals. Concerts take place each Wednesday, 5-8pm.

SCHEDULE:

March 16: Anders Osborne w/Dave Jordan & the NIA

March 23: Marc Broussard w/Little Freddie King

March 30: Mia Borders w/The Quickening

April 6: Lost Bayou Ramblers w/Daria & the Hipdrops

April 13: Partners-N-Crime w/Robin Barnes

April 20: Flow Tribe w/N.O.B.A.B.E.

April 27: Tab Benoit w/The New Orleans Johnnys

May 4: Shamarr Allen w/Margie Perez

May 11: Andrew Duhon w/Alexis & the Samurai

May 18: Big Sam's Funky Nation w/Erica Falls

Full details at ylcwats.com.