A Jewel That Shines Brighter: French Market studio reflection

WWOZ is moving up the street from our French Market Studio to our new home at Jax Brewery so we're spending this week looking back at 18 years of WWOZ broadcasting from the French Market with photos, videos, and station volunteer recollections.

When WWOZ was faced with relocating from Armstrong Park in 2005, I had faith that the station would survive and thrive. WWOZ did exactly that in its new French Market location. The station’s new home was soon welcoming a familiar flow of local musicians, celebrities, school groups and more. Hearing the rhythms and beats broadcasting from the station on the banks of the Mississippi River in New Orleans was not just music to my ears, but was medicine for my soul.

As a station volunteer, I often reflect on how much fun I’ve had over the years with WWOZ. An added bonus along the way has been the opportunity to meet so many volunteers who are also loving the WWOZ experience.

WWOZ is a jewel that shines brighter each year. Become a volunteer and a Guardian of the Groove. It’s a great way to share in the magic of New Orleans’ jazz and heritage radio station.

Now you know what you gotta do baby, get out there and listen to some live, local music.

-Mary Lambert

Wednesday Livewire Reader

Please support our move into the future! November 28 is Giving Tuesday AND it's WWOZ's moving day as we relocate our studio to Jax Brewery!