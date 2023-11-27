A message from WWOZ General Manager Beth Arroyo Utterback

Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday and I'm thrilled to invite you to literally Join Our Brass Band- In Person--as we Second Line Down Decatur Street from the French Market to our new home at Jax Brewery!

With so many Guardians of the Groove who don't live in the New Orleans area, we realize you may not be able to join us physically---but I am hoping you will take a moment to support us with with a financial gift by becoming a new or renewing member of the station-or with an additional gift. We have amazing thank you gifts at every membership level and you'll be able to show your support for WWOZ from your corner of the planet!

This is an exciting time for our beloved station--moving to the world-class location it greatly deserves-- atop Jax overlooking the Mississippi River and just across from Jackson Square. We will have the best seats in the house as we showcase New Orleans music, culture and heritage to the world. And you can help make it all possible. We all know that moving can be both stressful and expensive, but with everyone chipping in, it will help us to groove on down the road without missing a beat!

Below is the information for becoming a member for Giving Tuesday and joining us for our Second Line. I hope you can do both! We will also be streaming our Second Line on our Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Thank you for supporting WWOZ. You are a true Guardian of the Groove!

Beth

Support us on Giving Tuesday

More info on our second line