The soundtrack to all of our lives

Bill DeTurk
Published on: September 29th, 2023

WWOZ has given me the opportunity to meet and share the stories of hundreds of amazing artists of all kinds over the last 28 years. I am most gratified that their stories, in most cases, would never have been told without WWOZ. The time I spend at my favorite Louisiana Music & Heritage Radio Station is a tremendous honor and privilege. It is the soundtrack to my life. With your support, WWOZ will continue to be the soundtrack to all our lives for many more years. Thank you. And always remember to Go Hear Some Live Local Music!

Support the music and support WWOZ now, in the final hours of our fall membership drive, at wwoz.org/donate!

