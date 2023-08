2023-24 second line season schedule announcement

Announcing the 2023-24 second line parade schedule! The season starts this weekend with Valley of Silent Men and the 18th annual Katrina March and Second Line, both on Sunday.

Check WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets each week to find the route sheets, hear our interviews with club members and community leaders, and get all the latest on what's going on with second lines, Black Masking Indians, Baby Dolls, brass bands, and more, at wwoz.org/streets!