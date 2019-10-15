Video: Filmmaker Michael Murphy on “Up From The Streets, New Orleans: the City of Music”

Sitting down with filmmaker Michael Murphy as he discusses his latest, Up From The Streets, New Orleans: the City of Music. The film will screen as part of the 2019 New Orleans Film Festival at the Orpheum Theater on Saturday, October 19 at 1p.

"Up From the Streets offers a comprehensive look into the history of New Orleans music and its extensive influence around the world. With Afro-Caribbean influence to Mardi Gras Indians and Second Line parades, New Orleans is home to a unique mesh of cultures. Through interviews, performances, and street footage, this film celebrates life through the universal language of music. New Orleans music may come from the streets, but where it takes you is boundless." -New Orleans Film Society