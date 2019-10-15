Video: Filmmaker Michael Murphy on “Up From The Streets, New Orleans: the City of Music”

Published on: October 15th, 2019

Sitting down with filmmaker Michael Murphy as he discusses his latest, Up From The Streets, New Orleans: the City of MusicThe film will screen as part of the 2019 New Orleans Film Festival at the Orpheum Theater on Saturday, October 19 at 1p. 

"Up From the Streets offers a comprehensive look into the history of New Orleans music and its extensive influence around the world. With Afro-Caribbean influence to Mardi Gras Indians and Second Line parades, New Orleans is home to a unique mesh of cultures. Through interviews, performances, and street footage, this film celebrates life through the universal language of music. New Orleans music may come from the streets, but where it takes you is boundless." -New Orleans Film Society

Topic tags: 
Film/Video
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.